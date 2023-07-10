Video: See Samoa Joe Go Wild As Sweet Tooth In Twisted Metal Series Trailer

Last year, Samoa Joe took some time off from wrestling to film a new TV series: "Twisted Metal," based on the video game series of the same name. Marketing for "Twisted Metal" has ramped up in recent months, and a new trailer has now dropped, giving fans another look at Joe's performance as the villainous clown Sweet Tooth.

While Joe portrays Sweet Tooth's physical form, the masked clown is voiced by "Arrested Development" and "Bojack Horseman" star Will Arnett. "Twisted Metal" will be available to stream on Peacock, with the first episode premiering on July 27. In addition to Joe and Arnett, "Twisted Metal" features Anthony Mackie, Neve Campbell, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church.

It's unclear how prominent a role Sweet Tooth will play in the series, or how many episodes Joe will appear in. However, what the trailer does make clear is that the character is in control of Las Vegas – or what remains of it in the show's post-apocalyptic landscape.

The Twisted Metal series began in 1995, with the iconic Sweet Tooth gracing the cover of the first game. The series was developed and published by Sony as a PlayStation exclusive, and the first four Twisted Metal entries were released for the original Sony console between 1995 and 1999. In 2001, Sony brought the franchise to the PlayStation 2 with "Twisted Metal: Black" and, over a decade later, a reboot was released for the PlayStation 3.