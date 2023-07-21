Jim Ross Says His Goal Is To Return To AEW TV By All In

"And I did and they look at it and they did nothing," Ross continued. "It didn't need anything. He said, 'You're fine. It's good that you're paying attention, but if it continues to move in a northerly direction, you need to come back to see us.' So, I did that this morning, that was awfully fun."

Ross later added that it's his sciatica that has been bothering him more than his leg wound. He noted how it was messing up his balance and that he was anxious to get back to work.

"That's what I'm going to do and try to get better," Ross explained. "I want to get back on the road. I still say my goal is [AEW All In at] Wembley, but if I get back quicker than Wembley, I'm happy to do that. I want to work."

