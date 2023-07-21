Jim Ross Says His Goal Is To Return To AEW TV By All In
All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross has been dealing with some health issues, and they're the reason why fans haven't seen him on AEW programming in some time. The last time that his voice was heard on TV was during the debut episode of "AEW Collision," and at that time he was dealing with issues with his voice. Following the show, he went on social media to announce that he was going to step away to "heal." On this week's episode of his podcast, "Grilling JR," Ross spoke with Conrad Thompson about his current health issues.
"I had to go to the emergency room this morning because I was concerned with the redness of my wounded leg was moving," said Ross. "I've been warned about that. You don't want to let this thing get out of control. If you see it pass a certain spot on your leg, you need to go to the emergency room right away and have them look at it."
JR Talks His Return
"And I did and they look at it and they did nothing," Ross continued. "It didn't need anything. He said, 'You're fine. It's good that you're paying attention, but if it continues to move in a northerly direction, you need to come back to see us.' So, I did that this morning, that was awfully fun."
Ross later added that it's his sciatica that has been bothering him more than his leg wound. He noted how it was messing up his balance and that he was anxious to get back to work.
"That's what I'm going to do and try to get better," Ross explained. "I want to get back on the road. I still say my goal is [AEW All In at] Wembley, but if I get back quicker than Wembley, I'm happy to do that. I want to work."
