WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing AEW Luchador Rush

Former ROH World Champion Rush, who recently announced his departure from Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), is reportedly on WWE's radar.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rush's future is up in the air, with both All Elite Wrestling and WWE looking to tie him down to a deal. The 34-year-old has been appearing for Tony Khan's promotion since last May, signing a full-time contract four months later; the length of that deal remains unknown. The offer AEW has now made him is said to be "far, far bigger than anyone in 'NXT' is getting." The report suggests that WWE would need to offer Rush "main roster money" to be in the same ballpark as AEW.

Rush's latest match for AEW took place on the May 26 episode of "AEW Rampage," where he and his La Faccion Ingobernable teammates Dralístico and Preston Vance were defeated by Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

The Mexican-born wrestler's most recent bout came during the AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana pay-per-view on July 15, with his and LA Park's Guerra de Rivalidades finals clash with Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis ending in a draw. That match took place just days after Rush had announced his exit from AAA. In his AAA departure statement posted on Facebook, the former CMLL star said that he will remain an independent talent — presumably in Mexico given his existing deal with AEW — until he receives an offer from a "real promoter."