Booker T Says His Fight With Ryback Is Off & He's Disappointed In Him

After formally accepting Ryback's invitation for a fight, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now called it off. Initially, Ryback requested that he and Booker square off in a Bellator-style fight. But even upon accepting the offer, Booker noted that he was skeptical of the idea of anyone credible sanctioning their fight. Instead, Booker insisted that the two meet in an "on-site" forum, meaning if they happen to cross paths in public somewhere, then they have a green light to initiate in combat. During the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast though, it was revealed why Ryback vs. Booker T has now been canceled.

"I was listening to Ryback talk, and he said he wanted to get paid for the fight," Booker said. "So you want somebody to set it up and he'll fight me and it'll be Ryback vs. WWE — and I represent WWE. I don't know why WWE came into this. This is supposed to be between Ryback and I. It's supposed to be [hand and hand]. It's supposed to be [like] back in the day, I'm talking about two gunslingers back to back," he continued. "Ten paces, bang bang! I thought that was going to be something like that, but now he's talking about he has to get paid, and this, that, and whatnot."

While Ryback was adamant about getting paid for the potential match against Booker, Booker reiterated that he was only interested in what he described as a "one-minute knockdown" between himself and Ryback — one that would ultimately result in them being pulled apart.