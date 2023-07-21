WWE WrestleMania 2024 Tickets Will Be Available August 18 For Presale Event

WWE has announced that tickets for WrestleMania 40 will be available to purchase from Friday, August 18 through Ticketmaster. The 40th installment of WrestleMania is set to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

It will be the first time Philadelphia has hosted WrestleMania since 1999. Fans are now able to pre-register their interest for the two-night event via this link. Those who do so will receive an exclusive WrestleMania 40 pre-sale offer.

WWE already has packages available for WrestleMania 40 through On Location's WWE Priority Pass. This year's packages include Silver, Gold, Elite, Champion, and Suite by the Seat options. The Gold, Champion, and Elite packages, for example, feature pre-show hospitality with The Undertaker. Hotel packages are also available. The Stamford-based promotion has revealed that sales for On Location's WWE Priority Pass packages have "surpassed WWE records," with Suite by the Seat and Elite options now sold out.