Cody Rhodes & WWE's Peacock Documentary To Feature All In And BTE Footage

The upcoming "American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes" documentary is set to premiere on July 31 via Peacock. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, footage from Being The Elite of the 2018 All In pay-per-view and Rhodes signing with All Elite Wrestling will be featured. It's said that Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks gave permission for the content to be used in the documentary. The report pointed out that there will be no footage shown from Rhodes' tenure with AEW.

It's noted that several people interviewed for the documentary talked about AEW. However, it's unclear how much of that will make it through the editing process, though the report suggests that it would be hard to tell Rhodes' true story without covering his run with Tony Khan's promotion between 2019 and 2022.

The Observer understands that Rhodes "won't talk about the actual reasons for leaving" AEW because of a special deal made with Khan to keep that specific information out of the public domain. Notably, discussions about his AEW contract coming to an end and working on renewing his deal are highlighted during a call with Bruce Prichard; Vince McMahon flew to Rhodes' house shortly after to negotiate his return to WWE.