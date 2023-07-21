WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 7/21: Roman Reigns-Jey Uso Rules Of Engagement & More

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso set their Rules of Engagement for WWE SummerSlam

U.S. Championship Invitational: Sheamus vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight

The winner of tonight's four-way will go on to face Santos Escobar to determine the new number one contender for Austin Theory's United States Championship.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Asuka will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat at SummerSlam on August 5.

