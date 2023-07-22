Ric Flair Discusses Steve McMichael And The 2024 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class

Ric Flair spoke with Fox News Digital Media about his friend and former Chicago Bear and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) wrestler Steve "Mongo" McMichael and he should be the Pro Football Hall of Class of 2024.

"July 27 is the last day. If he don't get into the Hall of Fame – He's got better numbers than Warren Sapp. I don't get it," Flair told Fox News Digital while promoting his new Wooooo! Energy Drink. "He's laying there with ALS. What the hell is wrong with these guys?"

Ever since McMichael was diagnosed with ALS in April 2021, Flair has been one of his biggest supporters. While in WCW, McMichael was one of the members of Flair's infamous stable — The Four Horsemen.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer also noted that every day, McMichael's wife, Misty calls him, though he told her, "I don't know what more I can do. I can post it on my social media."

Voting begins for the Class of 2024 inductees on July 27 and the final votes are on August 22, when the senior committee is allowed to pick three seniors to be considered as the Class of 2024 inductees.