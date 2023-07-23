More Details On 'Jersey Shore' Star's Zack Clayton AEW Contract

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" star Zack Clayton has been under AEW contract for several months now, but more details regarding his status have emerged.

Fightful Select reported on Saturday that Clayton is indeed under a full-time, tier-one deal. Despite not receiving the #AllElite graphic on social media, Clayton is now listed on AEW's roster page after not being featured for several months.

Cody Rhodes revealed in 2020 that the company has tiers ranging from zero to four, which vary in detail depending on what the talent and company agree on. Tier zero was previously said to be a per-appearance bonus, while tier one is the start of a full-time base contract.

After competing on the independent scene since late 2014, Clayton made his AEW debut in May 2020 on "AEW Dark." He primarily competed on AEW's YouTube shows until this past spring when AEW dropped them. Since May, the former reality star has been competing for Ring of Honor and has teamed with former "WWE NXT" competitor Cole Karter twice. Clayton has yet to appear on "AEW Dynamite" or "AEW Collision," however he did appear on an August 2022 episode of "AEW Rampage" to challenge HOOK for the FTW Championship.

Following his signing announcement in October, Clayton told TVInsider that Christopher Daniels was the one to break the contract news to him. He also confirmed that AEW is still allowing him to appear on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" alongside his fiancée Jenni "JWoww" Farley.