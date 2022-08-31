Zack Clayton Gives Update On His AEW Status

Zack Clayton has recently been wrestling for AEW, even receiving a match against HOOK on the August 18th, 2022, edition of "AEW: Rampage" for the FTW Championship. However, the match would not go exactly as Clayton may have wanted, as HOOK walked away with the win after one of the shortest matches in AEW history, clocking in at only 14 seconds. Clayton discussed whether or not he will continue to remain with AEW moving forward.

"I was at the 'Dark' tapings in Orlando," "Jersey Shore" Star Clayton said in an interview with WrestleZone. "I'm on the road full-time with AEW and I am booked for ... until something happens," he said with a laugh. "But, the point is to be on the road full time and I have a great relationship with Tony Khan, QT Marshall, and we stay close in conversation and there's plans ahead and we're going to have to keep watching for that."

Clayton most recently wrestled for AEW on the August 21st set of "AEW: Dark" tapings where he defeated Vary Morales in what marked Clayton's second win in the company. Clayton went on to discuss MTV and AEW working together and AEW CEO Tony Khan's opinion on it. "Working tight with the people backstage and just on different creative and direction is really what I'm focusing on," Clayton said. "I am on other networks and other TV shows ... We've done several intergrations with AEW and MTV in the past, they've gone over very well. Tony Khan is very happy about how those play out on TV. We're looking to do more of those in the future."

