Reality TV Star Challenges AEW's HOOK To FTW Title Match

AEW star HOOK's next challenger for the FTW Champion has been revealed. During the 8/12 episode of "AEW Rampage," Hook came down to ringside and issued an open challenge. "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star and pro wrestler Zack Clayton came to the ring and challenged HOOK to a match next week on "Rampage," which HOOK accepted.

Clayton is currently engaged to "Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley. He made his AEW debut in May 2020 in a singles match against QT Marshall on "AEW Dark." Before AEW, Clayton wrestled in several promotions including Slam All-Star Wrestling, In Your Face Wrestling, Truly Independent Wrestling, and Immortal Wrestling. He was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz, who spent nearly two decades in WWE from the 1960s to the 1980s.

HOOK has been the FTW Champion since defeating Ricky Starks at "Fight For The Fallen" on July 27. HOOK's father, Taz, was the one who created the FTW Title while he was in ECW. Taz unveiled the title in 1998 at the ECW event, "It Ain't Seinfeld." HOOK made his AEW in-ring debut on December 10, 2021, on "Rampage" against Fuego Del Sol. Also during Friday's "Rampage" episode, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo retained the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles against Dante Martin and Skye Blue, Parker Boudreaux made his television debut against Sonny Kiss, Orange Cassidy defeated Ari Daivari, and The Gunn Club defeated BeardHausen (Danhausen and Erick Redbeard). "Rampage" airs every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.