Tony Khan Shares Mysterious Tweet Following Controversial WWE Raw Finish

Last night's WWE "Raw" was the final stop for the red brand before they head to Cardiff this weekend for the Clash at the Castle premium live event. Regardless of how close the latest PLE may be, "Raw" still dished out some important matches like Street Profits vs. The Alpha Academy, where if the latter team won, they would earn the managerial services of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Of course, the show saw a main event that featured the finals of the Women's Tag Team Championships tournament as well. The finish of the match received some criticism from fans online for how it was booked, as Dakota Kai did not appear to be the legal competitor when she was pinned. Regardless, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah went on to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, celebrating in the ring with other top female stars.

About two hours after the show, Tony Khan took to Twitter with a gif featuring what looks to be an image of Worf from "Star Trek," saying, "This is the turn of luck I've been waiting for."

Of course, there is no certainty that his post was in reference to anything happening on "Raw," but it is possible Khan saw the fan unrest towards the finish of the women's tag title match and feels he has an opportunity to capitalize with AEW programming days before their All Out pay-per-view.

We already know of some important Championship matches at All Out, like Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho; however, there is currently no official AEW World Championship match listed on the card, leading fans to believe the main event will be revealed Wednesday on "Dynamite."