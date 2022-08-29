AEW All Out Press Release Teases Additional Matches To Be Announced This Week

While many fans are wondering if an AEW World Championship contest will officially make the All Out card this Sunday night, it appears that more matches are set to be announced this coming week leading into the pay-per-view.

Last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," AEW President Tony Khan seemingly gave away the intended pay-per-view main event match away on national television, as Jon Moxley and CM Punk collided to determine the Undisputed AEW World Champion. Punk, who had returned from a foot injury, walked into the match as the reigning AEW World Champion, but ultimately lost to Interim AEW World Champion Moxley. Nevertheless, a rematch between the pair remains on the table as Punk "re-injured" his foot early in the bout, with Moxley taking advantage to claim a dominant victory over the Second City Saint. Meanwhile, Bleacher Report, who will carry the event in the United States, have released a press release for the forthcoming pay-per-view indicating that "additional matches will be announced in lead-up to Sunday," suggesting that Moxley will more than likely defend the AEW World Championship on an already stacked card.

Nine matches have already been announced for the fourth annual All Out event, including "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. "Lionheart" Chris Jericho, Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage, Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship, Jade Cargill vs. Athena for the AEW TBS Championship, Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, FTR and Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns, the finals of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament, and a Casino Ladder Match for a shot at the AEW World Championship.