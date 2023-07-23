WWE House Show May Have Spoiled The Result Of Rey Mysterio Vs. Santos Escobar

On the latest edition of "WWE SmackDown," Rey Mysterio won a fatal four-way to advance in the invitational tournament for a shot at the United States Championship. He will now face his Latino World Order teammate Santos Escobar in a number one contender's match for a shot at Austin Theory's title, but a recent house show result may have spoiled the planned outcome of the upcoming bout.

As documented by WrestleTalk, Theory faced Escobar at a WWE live event in Mexico City on Saturday night. Given that WWE's house shows are often used to test out future rivalries for the television product, it's possible that WWE plans on having Escobar overcome Mysterio and move on to a program with Theory for the gold. Theory defeated Escobar to retain his championship at the live event.

Furthermore, Escobar and Theory have already crossed paths on television in recent weeks, so there is a built-in history between the pair. The LWO member pinned the U.S. Champion in a non-title match on the July 21 episode of "SmackDown," and there will undoubtedly be some unfinished business to settle between them down the line.

This weekend's Mexico City house show also saw Mysterio take on WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The "Tribal Chief" emerged victorious on the night after Dominik Mysterio interfered to distract his father. Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley beat Natalya and Becky Lynch to retain the WWE Women's World Championship, Asuka overcame Charlotte Flair in a Women's Title match, and Seth Rollins defeated Dominik in a World Heavyweight Championship bout.