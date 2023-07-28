Kurt Angle Explains Why He Thinks Carlito Got Lost In The Shuffle During First WWE Run

While Kurt Angle believes the reports claiming Carlito will soon be making his full-time return to WWE following his brief cameo earlier this year at Backlash, the WWE Hall Of Famer also reflected on why Carlito's run didn't work out the first time around.

"He had all the talent in the world, never spoke up, [and] kept quiet," he said during the latest "The Kurt Angle Show." "He didn't fight for himself. You've got to do a little bit of fighting, not a lot but you've got to speak up and say, 'Hey, I want my opportunity.'"

Backstage politics in wrestling is something that is often seen in a negative aspect, but as Angle points out there are times when it is necessary, especially when it comes to pushing yourself in the eyes of management. Having a great relationship with Vince McMahon is something many top main event stars talk about, and while Carlito had a solid career with WWE, that isn't something that Angle believes Carlito established.

"He never had meetings with Vince. He just kept quiet," Angle revealed. "When you're not letting your voice be heard you become invisible, and that's what happened."

McMahon personally decided for Carlito's iconic apple spit to be something he should do all the time, despite it being set for a one-off at first, proving he was overseeing aspects of his character. Carlito himself has admitted he should've spoken up more during that period of his career, but a second run would see him return with far more experience and life skills, which should help in that aspect.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.