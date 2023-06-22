Carlito's WWE Return Reportedly Set For SmackDown At Madison Square Garden

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Carlito received an electric response from fans at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, and recent reports have seemingly confirmed that the second-generation star has signed a new deal with WWE.

According to PWInsider Elite, Carlito is set to return to WWE on Friday, July 7, meaning that his comeback is less than a month away, and also that he will be returning on "WWE SmackDown," which makes sense, as Carlito's comrades in the Latino World Order: Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Rey Mysterio, were drafted to the blue brand as part of the 2023 WWE Draft.

Carlito made his surprise appearance at WWE Backlash in early May, helping Grammy-winner Bad Bunny defeat Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight, alongside fellow WWE legend Savio Vega. After the match, Carlito and Vega made their allegiance to the Latino World Order known.

Carlito had initially said he was "open to whatever" following the surprise appearance, and was later spotted in Orlando, Florida, reportedly there to speak with WWE. Carlito teased confirming the rumors at a recent House of Glory event, saying "The rumors are true" but then making it clear that he was talking about his match with El Hijo Del Vikingo.

The son of WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon Sr., Carlito initially worked for WWE from 2003-2010, holding the WWE United States and Intercontinental titles, as well as both the WWE and World Tag Team Championships, during his tenure with the company.