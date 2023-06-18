Carlito Said 'The Rumors Are True' At Recent House Of Glory Event

Former WWE Superstar Carlito is rumored to be on his way back to the sports entertainment promotion. And while it remains to be seen if there's any truth to the speculation, "Caribbean Cool" is having some fun with the reports while adding more ambiguity to his current status.

This weekend, Carlito performed at a House of Glory show and cut a promo after his match, which was shared by the Premier Streaming Network on Twitter. The 44-year-old seemingly teased his return to WWE before pulling a swerve on the audience.

"The rumors are true," he said to a cheering crowd. "And that is that I taught El Hijo del Vikingo all of his moves."

Carlito's words are bound to fuel more speculation about his future, despite not mentioning WWE in the promo. Last week, it was reported that Carlito has signed a contract with WWE and that the Puerto Rican sensation had canceled an independent booking in Canada this coming July as a result. With that in mind, his rumored return to his old stomping grounds could be imminent. As of this writing, though, he's still competing on the indie circuit.

Carlito made an appearance at WWE Backlash 2023, assisting the Latino World Order in a fight with Judgment Day. Carlito's cameo was originally supposed to be a one-off, but he received a loud ovation on the night, and his segment was watched by millions of fans on WWE's social media and YouTube channels. Furthermore, it's believed that his brief comeback surpassed the expectations of WWE management, which may have prompted them to offer Carlito a more substantial deal.