Carlito Reportedly In Orlando For WWE

Following Carlito's surprise return at WWE Backlash, many wrestling fans were optimistic that the "Caribbean Cool" might be within reach for future appearances. As of now, Carlito has yet to make a follow-up appearance, but a new report indicates that his communication with WWE has continued.

According to PWI Elite, Carlito was spotted in Orlando, Florida on Thursday. PWI Elite were told that Carlito was in town for WWE, but they were unable to confirm the exact nature of his visit. While it remains unknown as to what Carlito was doing in Florida, it is worth noting that Orlando is the current home for the WWE Performance Center, which typically hosts WWE's weekly "NXT" programming. The center is also used to train many of WWE's developmental superstars.

Speculation for Carlito's WWE return deepened when Metro UK posted an interview with the former Intercontinental Champion last month. There, Carlito stated that he was open to returning to the company, or any company really, if a good offer presented itself. "I'm open to whatever, any good offer from anywhere, it doesn't matter," he said. "Thing is, nobody calls me so I don't sit by the phone either. If something comes up, great, if not I keep doing what I'm doing."

Since making his run-in at Backlash, the 44-year-old wrestled two matches for All-Star Wrestling in British Columbia, Canada. His last in-ring appearance for WWE took place in February 2021 as he and Jeff Hardy defeated Elias on Jaxson Ryker on "Raw." Two days earlier, Carlito entered the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match.