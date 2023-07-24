Backstage Update On COVID-Related Changes To WWE SmackDown

It was reported that last Friday night's episode of "WWE SmackDown" underwent some changes after stars were pulled from the broadcast due to medical reasons. Dave Meltzer has now provided an update while speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show.

"Charlotte [Flair]-IYO SKY was also thrown together at the end," Meltzer said. "There was a couple of people who were scheduled on the show that did not appear for, in some cases, for COVID-related reasons. Not necessarily had COVID, but perhaps were around it. But there was COVID reasons that a few things on the show were changed, and Charlotte and IYO SKY was a late replacement because that was not the original plan."

PWInsider's Mike Johnson had shared that an unspecified number of talent had tested positive for COVID-19, or had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, leading into Friday's blue brand show. It's still yet to be revealed which wrestlers were removed from the broadcast after initially being penciled in for an appearance.

Previously announced segments/matches for "SmackDown" did go ahead as planned, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing off with Jey Uso in a "Rules of Engagement" segment ahead of their clash at SummerSlam on August 5. The pair are set to collide in a "Tribal Combat" match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the recognition "Tribal Chief" at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.