Medical Issues (Possibly COVID-19 Related) Reportedly Lead To WWE SmackDown Changes

Friday night's "WWE SmackDown" reportedly went through some changes due to "medical issues," possibly related to COVID-19.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, "the word making the rounds" at the show was that the changes were because of talent being pulled due to medical reasons. Johnson reported one version of the story is that there were positive COVID-19 tests, or talents were in contact with someone who tested positive. As of this writing, there was no word on who tested positive or what changes were exactly made to "SmackDown" and when they occurred, either before or during the broadcast.

The opening match on Friday's episode saw Rey Mysterio defeat L.A. Knight, Sheamus, and Cameron Grimes in a four-way match to advance to the final of the United States Championship Invitational. Mysterio will face off against fellow LWO member Santos Escobar next week. Charlotte defeated IYO SKY after Shotzi appeared on the big screen to distract both Bayley and SKY.

Also, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso faced off in a "Rules of Engagement" encounter which ended with the two agreeing to clash in a title match at SummerSlam.

PWInsider reported Drew McIntyre was also at the show to work a dark match against Ludvig Kaiser.