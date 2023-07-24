Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rey Mysterio At WWE SuperShow

WWE held a special "SuperShow" in Monterrey, Mexico on Sunday that featured some of the company's top performers. Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio were among the Superstars who attended the event, and the pair took part in a heartwarming segment.

Per Seth Rollins' Twitter account, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion paid tribute to Mysterio at the show, and he uploaded the video to his social media for the WWE Universe to enjoy. In the clip, Rollins hails Mysterio as the best luchador of all time before getting down on one knee and thanking him for his contributions to professional wrestling and his own career.

"Thank you for everything you've done for me, and everyone else in the history of this business," Rollins told Mysterio. "We love you. You are the best."

The "SuperShow" wasn't all heartfelt fun and games, though. Rollins had to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Mysterio's son, Dominik, who's been at odds with his father since turning on him to join Judgment Day at WWE Clash of the Castle 2022. "Dirty Dom" has also crossed paths with Rollins in recent times, so there was no love lost between the pair at last night's show.

Elsewhere, the "SuperShow" saw Mysterio team up with his Latino World Order cohorts Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to face GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. The LWO overcame the heel faction on the night and sent the fans home happy, which should give Mysterio some momentum as he heads into the final of the United States Championship Invitational on next week's "WWE SmackDown."