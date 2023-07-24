WWE Had A Record-Breaking Weekend In Mexico

WWE headed to Mexico this past weekend for two WWE SuperShow non-televised events. The Stamford-based promotion has today confirmed that records were broken, with the shows becoming the most attended and highest-grossing live events in Mexico for 12 years. More than 25,000 fans attended across both nights in Mexico City and Monterrey.

Additionally, Saturday's event at Arena CDMX in Mexico City became the largest attended and highest-grossing event ever held at the venue, as well as setting the record for the most merchandise sold in the history of WWE shows to take place in the city.

Saturday's event in Mexico City saw Rey Mysterio unsuccessfully challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the main event. Also, Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley retained the WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch and Natalya, and Matt Riddle and LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde overcame Imperium's GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser.

Shayna Baszler emerged victorious against Ronda Rousey via disqualification, Seth "Freakin" Rollins retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory extended his reign as WWE United States Champion against Santos Escobar, and Asuka beat Charlotte Flair and Shotzi to keep hold of the WWE Women's Championship.

Sunday's WWE SuperShow at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey saw Rollins retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against "Dirty Dom" in the final match of the evening. Additionally, LWO's Del Toro, Wilde, and Mysterio overcame GUNTHER, Vinci, and Kaiser of Imperium, Ripley emerged victorious from her WWE Women's World Championship defense against Natalya and Becky Lynch, Theory retained the U.S. gold against Escobar, Baszler picked up the win against Rousey via DQ, Rhodes beat Priest, Riddle defeated The Miz, and Asuka retained the WWE Women's Championship against Flair and Shotzi.

The WWE crew is now back on American soil preparing for tonight's "WWE Raw" at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.