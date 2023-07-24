WWE Raw Preview 7/24: Cody Rhodes Segment, Becky Lynch Vs. Zoey Stark, More

The road to SummerSlam continues on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. WWE has announced a number of segments and matches for the broadcast, including Cody Rhodes responding to Brock Lesnar following the former WWE Champion's attack last Monday. "The Beast" assaulted Rhodes in front of his family and agreed to face "The American Nightmare" at next Saturday's premium live event.

Logan Paul will also be in the house this evening. "The Social Media Megastar" is set to confront Ricochet ahead of their rumored collision at "The Biggest Party of the Summer" next weekend at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Also, Seth "Freakin" Rollins and The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor will meet in the ring to sign the contract for their WWE World Heavyweight Championship clash at SummerSlam.

Reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeated Matt Riddle last week in a non-title bout without his Imperium teammates at ringside, sending a message to Drew McIntyre, who attacked the titleholder after he retained the Intercontinental Championship against Riddle at Money in the Bank. Tonight, McIntyre and GUNTHER will come face to face and presumably set up a battle for the gold at SummerSlam.

Two matches are also penciled in for this evening's red brand show, with Becky Lynch taking on Zoey Stark. If "The Man" wins that bout then she will get an opportunity to face WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a Night of Champions rematch. Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa and Bronson Reed will look to settle their differences in a one-on-one clash.