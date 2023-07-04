Logan Paul Vs. Ricochet In The Works For SummerSlam

It was reported yesterday that six matches are currently in the works for WWE's upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. It appears that a seventh bout could now be making its way onto the card at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, with Dave Meltzer claiming that Logan Paul vs. Ricochet is set for "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

"Ricochet is wrestling Logan Paul at SummerSlam," Meltzer said on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show. "If you watch the TV you'd kind of know that."

Paul and Ricochet crossed paths during the men's Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday at the O2 in London, England. During that briefcase bout, Ricochet sent Paul through two tables at ringside with a Spanish Fly from the ropes. However, the move didn't seem to come off as planned, with both wrestlers being pushed off a ladder and getting tangled up in the ropes before the move was executed. Meltzer said that spot was supposed to lead to something bigger.

"That spot that we talked about [the Spanish Fly through the two tables] was supposed to be this viral thing, and it would go crazy and that was going to lead to the match," Meltzer added. "I mean, people did see it, but it wasn't as smooth to lead to the match ... So they're going to shoot the angle next Monday on 'Raw' to lead to the match [at SummerSlam]."

A clip was shown last night on "WWE Raw" of Ricochet and Paul brawling backstage after the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Ricochet has challenged Paul to meet him face-to-face on next week's red brand show in Buffalo, New York.