Kurt Angle Reflects On Wrestling Ric Flair In 2005 In WWE

WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Ric Flair collided twice in one-on-one matches on "WWE Raw" in 2005, with the Olympic gold medalist picking up the win on both occasions. Angle spoke about wrestling Flair during this period on "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast.

"Ric was a lot of fun to wrestle because he did a lot of stuff that was — he did a lot of stuff that people recognized," Angle said. "He had these certain bumps that he took, that he always took. The one off the top rope where you flip him over. When you punch him and he does that face bump, where he does the silly thing and bumps forward. So Ric had all these different bumps that he did, and he kept that in his repertoire as he got older.

"Although he couldn't wrestle like he used to at this point in time in 2005, he was still good. He was past his prime, though, so he did all those trademark moves, and he still was very entertaining, and he was a lot of fun to work with."

Angle and Flair faced each other again five years later in the main event of a Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (now known as Impact Wrestling) house show in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Much like their previous two meetings, Angle emerged victorious.

Angle retired from the ring after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, while Flair came out of retirement for one final match last summer, successfully teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at Jim Crockett Promotions' Ric Flair Last Match event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription