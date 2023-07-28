Tommy Dreamer Details Setting For Tension-Filled 2005 Vince McMahon And The Rock Meeting

Even though William Shakespeare made a good point about roses and names, an entertainer's moniker does carry some importance. Not only is it their brand in the business, but it becomes their identity. So when The Rock left WWE in 2004 to pursue endeavors outside of the ring, there was a period when "The Great One" received some pushback from Vince McMahon about the use of the name he made famous. There was understandably some animosity there, but eventually, the two sides agreed to talk it out and Tommy Dreamer remembers how tense it was on that day.

While appearing on "GAW TV," "The Innovator of Violence" recounted the day when McMahon and Johnson agreed to settle their differences. And coincidentally, this was also the same day that Dreamer met host SoCal Val. But first, he sets the scene.

"I'm working in WWE Talent Relations," Dreamer said. "It's WrestleMania [21 in Los Angeles]. Rock and Vince McMahon are not talking. They haven't spoken because the WWE took ownership of the name 'The Rock' and he had to go to Dwayne Johnson. It's a big deal and there was animosity and they haven't spoken. We get word ... that one Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is showing up at the Wrestlemania party and we have to set up this secure area for Vince and The Rock to have their first conversation in a while."