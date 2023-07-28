Tommy Dreamer Details Setting For Tension-Filled 2005 Vince McMahon And The Rock Meeting
Even though William Shakespeare made a good point about roses and names, an entertainer's moniker does carry some importance. Not only is it their brand in the business, but it becomes their identity. So when The Rock left WWE in 2004 to pursue endeavors outside of the ring, there was a period when "The Great One" received some pushback from Vince McMahon about the use of the name he made famous. There was understandably some animosity there, but eventually, the two sides agreed to talk it out and Tommy Dreamer remembers how tense it was on that day.
While appearing on "GAW TV," "The Innovator of Violence" recounted the day when McMahon and Johnson agreed to settle their differences. And coincidentally, this was also the same day that Dreamer met host SoCal Val. But first, he sets the scene.
"I'm working in WWE Talent Relations," Dreamer said. "It's WrestleMania [21 in Los Angeles]. Rock and Vince McMahon are not talking. They haven't spoken because the WWE took ownership of the name 'The Rock' and he had to go to Dwayne Johnson. It's a big deal and there was animosity and they haven't spoken. We get word ... that one Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is showing up at the Wrestlemania party and we have to set up this secure area for Vince and The Rock to have their first conversation in a while."
Just As Sweet
As the ECW legend, John Laurinaitis, and other WWE personnel were stressing about this meeting, SoCal Val was visiting some friends in the lobby before they went into the party. But another one of her friends, Hawk Younkins of "Tough Enough" fame, saw McMahon and, potentially, an opportunity. Of course, Younkins didn't realize the palpable environment that he and Val were about to try to infiltrate.
"[We're] like Secret Service," Dreamer continued. "It's outside, there's people positioned everywhere ... and as The Rock gets out of the limo, it's almost like a movie of an assassination and everything is happening in slow motion. All of a sudden, the wrestler from 'Tough Enough' Hawk and SoCal Val walk into the area where Vince is getting ready to meet and try to squash the beef. Johnny's giving me the look and I'm like 'NOOOO!' ... As I'm escorting them out, here comes The Rock, and [there's] all this tension. I'm like, 'Who the hell? If I have to murder these two people, I will.'"
Younkins didn't make much of an impact in professional wrestling, but SoCal Val has been a consistent part of the business over the years since. She and Dreamer also become much closer friends since he didn't have to murder anyone for interrupting "The People's Champion" and the Chairman.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "GAW TV" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.