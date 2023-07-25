WWE Announces Rhea Ripley Match For Tuesday Night's NXT

Much like The Bloodline before them, The Judgment Day's members have transcended brand splits to become omnipresent across all WWE programming.

On their quest for total domination of WWE, The Judgment Day will once again invade this Tuesday's "WWE NXT" where Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will lock horns against Lyra Valkyria. The match was set up after last night's "WWE Raw" went off the air when Ripley was confronted by Valkyria in a backstage segment.

"So, you wanna step in the ring with one of the most dominant women in this business?" Ripley asked Valkyria. "I run this women's division — right across Raw, SmackDown, or NXT. I run everything. You think that's smart?" Ripley's threatening words didn't seem to intimidate Valkyria, who stood tall and reiterated her desire for a singles match against Ripley.

As per usual, Ripley's dominant presence was felt throughout Monday's "Raw," where the Aussie beat up on Kevin Owens and cost Sami Zayn a match against her beloved "Dirty Dom" Dominik Mysterio, scared away WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, brutally destroyed Liv Morgan's arm sandwiched to a steel chair and ultimately cut a seething promo directed at WWE's women's division.

"This is my division," Ripley declared as Morgan grimaced in pain. "Welcome to the Rhea Ripley show. This is my division — you're lucky you're living in it."

It appears Tuesday's "NXT" could be the start of several more Ripley appearances on WWE's white and gold brand. According to PWInsiderElite, WWE officials are "absolutely thrilled" with the Judgment Day quartet of new "NXT" North American Champion Mysterio, Ripley, Balor, and Priest bringing eyeballs to WWE's developmental show, and have internally credited the stable for the recent "NXT" viewership surge. The report added that there are plans in place for Judgment Day to continue appearing on "NXT" programming for at least another next month or so, beyond the upcoming Great American Bash premium live event.