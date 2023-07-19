WWE NXT Rating Goes Up For Dominik Mysterio's North American Title Win

Last week, coming off of the kind of poor rating that you would expect on July 4, "WWE NXT" returned to its recent upward trend in viewership for an episode that featured The Judgment Day. So with Dominik Mysterio returning for a shot at Wes Lee's North American Title — which ended with "Dom Dom" winning the belt — how did the show fare?

According to Wrestlenomics on both their Twitter and Patreon pages, the July 18 "NXT" averaged 746,000 viewers overall across its two hours (up 11 percent over last week), approximately 279,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (up approximately nine percent from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.21 rating in P18-49, and though no comparative ranking information is available as of this writing, that rating would most likely get a top-five ranking or better on cable for the day this time of year. On the Wrestlenomics Patreon page, Brandon Thurston noted that viewership peaked — both overall and in the key demo – for the Lee-Mysterio main event, but full quarter-hour data is not yet available.

For a more extensive picture, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks how "NXT" did in various demographics in relation to the median of the prior four weeks' numbers. By that metric, the news was largely good, with eight of the 11 demos being tracked all showing increases above Nielsen's stated ten-percent margin of error. (The exceptions were adults and men aged 18 to 34 being unchanged and women aged 18 to 34 at a ten-percent drop from the median.) The biggest percentage changes all came in the 35 to 49 age groups, with men gaining by 28 percent and both women and the overall age group jumping by 27 percent.