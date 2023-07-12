WWE NXT Rating Rebounds For July 11 After Independence Day Plummet

Last week, with "WWE NXT" airing on the Independence Day holiday in the United States, the number of people tuning in naturally took a nosedive, averaging the show's lowest viewership during its nearly four-year run on USA Network (The "key demo" of adults aged 18 to 49 didn't drop as sharply, though). So with that in mind, and "Raw" stars Finn Balor and Damian Priest wrestling in the main event with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio at ringside, how did "NXT" recover this week?

According to Wrestlenomics on both its Twitter and Patreon pages, the July 11 "NXT" averaged 671,000 viewers overall across its two hours (up 32 percent from last week), approximately 256,000 of which were in the key demo (up 54 percent from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.20 rating in P18-49. No cable rankings were available as of this writing to compare how that did against its competition. That said, with SpoilerTV.com reporting that "NXT" had stiff competition with the Major League Baseball All-Star Game averaging 7,006,000 viewers overall and a 1.61 rating in P18-49 on FOX, this week's "NXT" drawing 13 percent fewer viewers overall and 15 percent less in P18-49 than the recent high-water mark of the June 20 show with Seth Rollins, this week's numbers have to be considered a win.