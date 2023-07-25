Dana Brooke Sends A Message To Cora Jade Ahead Of WWE NXT Kendo Stick Match

Tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" will feature a Kendo Stick match between Dana Brooke and Cora Jade. Ahead of the bout, Brooke took to Twitter to warn Jade that she's ready to unleash.

Brooke tweeted, "I dreamt about this for a week... I am ready to unleash! All your little scare tactics... SAVE IT! It's an even playing field now! Kendo stick time.. to beat that ass lil B! PLAYTIME IS OVER!"

I dreamt about this for a week...

I am ready to unleash!

All your little scare tactics... SAVE IT!

It’s an even playing field now!

Kendo stick time.. to beat that ass lil B!

PLAYTIME IS OVER! @WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gs2T1R1dtF — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 25, 2023

When Brooke returned to "NXT" in June to participate in a number one contender's battle royal, she and Jade came up short when Thea Hail eliminated them simultaneously. Brooke and Jade were far from over with each other, though. They competed in a singles match during the first week of "NXT Gold Rush," but Jade was victorious by referee's decision.

Brooke then became a mentor for newcomer Kelani Jordan, but Jade defeated Jordan on July 11. The former WWE 24/7 Champion is now looking to score a victory over Jade when they meet in a rare Kendo Stick match on July 25. The first woman to retrieve the kendo stick will be eligible to use it legally. WWE last put on a Kendo Stick match at Extreme Rules 2017 when Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley to retain the "Raw" Women's Championship.

This is Brooke's second "NXT" stint after becoming a free agent in the WWE Draft at the end of April. She previously worked for the brand from 2014 through early 2016 before she moved to the main roster following WrestleMania 32.