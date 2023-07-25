Xavier Woods Provides An Update On The New Day's WWE Status

It's been a couple of months since fans have seen a member of The New Day appear on WWE programming. Big E and Kofi Kingston are currently out of action through injury, while Xavier Woods' most recent match took place on the May 15 episode of "WWE Raw," where the 2021 King of the Ring winner tasted defeat against The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. Woods discussed The New Day's status while speaking on the "Superstar Crossover" podcast.

"So, Kofi [Kingston] had ankle surgery, right? So during that [WWE] Draft, [I] came over to Raw and had some matches with Dom (Mysterio), and then I've just been getting big at home," Woods said. "I've been getting huge.

"I've been doing Dungeons and Dragons appearances, we're [The New Day] doing USFL appearances, and that's the interesting thing, so we haven't been on TV in a minute, like a month, two months? Maybe. But, the thing that people don't see is all the stuff that we do outside of the ring, and we have been working relentlessly on so many other things and so we'll be back in due time.

"We'll be back in due time. If you look at wrestling, the landscape has changed, and I love when it changes because it comes at a slow pace and then, all of a sudden, you see all these faces are faces that have only been there for like six months or a year or year-and-a-half, and that's what's kind of happening right now."

Woods explained that many wrestlers are filtering into WWE, with the fans learning about these performers as they establish themselves. However, Woods said the roster "gotta make space" for The New Day when they, all of a sudden, return "on the attack."

