Video: Corey Graves Impersonates Ludwig Kaiser On WWE Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," Ludwig Kaiser was defeated by Drew McIntyre in singles action. However, while the match was going on, "Raw" commentator Corey Graves mocked the Imperium member by speaking just like him. WWE posted a clip on social media of Graves commentating in Kaiser's voice.

"I'm going to do commentary as Ludwig Kaiser for the duration of this match," Graves said while mocking Kaiser's accent. "Kevin Patrick, be at the top of your game as we witness a side headlock that will make 'The Ring General' blush. This is expert wrestling ability from Ludwig Kaiser. 'The Ring General' is impressed."

How is @wwe_kaiser competing in the ring against @DMcIntyreWWE AND on commentary at the same time?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dkyIdwAOef — WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2023

Graves' commentary partner Kevin Patrick admitted that the former "NXT" Tag Team Champion was "too good" at mimicking Kaiser's accent. Graves agreed with Patrick and stated that he was "really great" at speaking just like the Imperium member.

Many fans commented on the clip, with one person writing, "That impression is crazy." Another individual wrote, "@WWEGraves deserves an Emmy for this," while someone else posted, "Best Kaiser impression ever. Sounds more like Kaiser than Kaiser himself."

Prior to Kaiser and McIntyre's one-on-one bout, GUNTHER agreed to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against "The Scottish Warrior" at the SummerSlam premium live event on August 5.