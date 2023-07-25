Viktor On Potential WWE Return: 'I Don't Want To Go Back'

You hear it in professional wrestling all the time — "Never say never" – especially when it pertains to former WWE Superstars discussing the possibility of one day returning. However, Viktor (formerly of The Ascension) isn't singing from the same hymn sheet, lacking the same passion as some others to head back to his former place of work.

"I mean, I've thought about that [returning to WWE] before I used to say no. I don't have any desire to go back to WWE," he told PWMania. "I mean, the money would always be great. But I think of what cost that comes with."

WWE has brought plenty of wrestlers back in the past after time apart; Carlito is reportedly set to be the next alumnus to make a full-time return. But would The Ascension be a unit sought after to bolster the tag team ranks? Viktor and his partner Konnor were released by WWE back in 2019 after struggling to make their mark on the main roster after being called up from "NXT." In the developmental system, they still rank as the longest-reigning "NXT" Tag Team Champions in history.

But if the terms were right, anything could happen — in Viktor's mind. "It's one of those things like I saw that the Headbangers recently got a Legends deal, or that something along those lines is what they signed," he said. "And I was like, that's really awesome. I was really happy for them. I don't ever expect Konnor and me to get something like that from WWE, because we're just forgotten about."