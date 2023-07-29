Dave Meltzer Explains How Professional Wrestling Is In The Midst Of A 'Boom Period'

Professional wrestling is now on network television six out of seven nights of the week thanks to WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, and others. Couple that with WWE reporting record numbers with each passing month, there's been plenty of talk about the industry being in a new "boom period."

During a recent interview with "McGuire on Wrestling," Dave Meltzer explained why he believes we are indeed in a new boom period.

"We're in a boom period, and it's kind of weird that some people don't want to accept that we are," Meltzer said. "But we are, not just for match quality, but we are for popularity. It's not the biggest. It's not as big as the late '90s, and it probably never will be. But since the late '90s, it's as big as it's probably ever been. Certainly, there's been no number two at this level. To some people, that's a big thing. But to me, that's a great thing."

"If you're a wrestler, that's fantastic," Meltzer continued. "There's more jobs and you can go back and forth. There's more money to be made. And for fans, there's more options of different things, and you get more on television than at any time in history. You also have multiple promoters that are really, really into trying to give you great matches. It's part of their thing. In the past, not as much. It was all about getting your money on Friday night, which is a different scientific thing. So if you like wrestling matches, this is the best time."

Earlier this month, WWE broke its highest-grossing arena record with Money in the Bank weekend emanating from the O2 Arena in London, England. AEW is also anticipating its highest-attended event ever in August with All In at Wembley Stadium.

