AEW All Out Ticket Sales Update: New Sections Opened Up

While all the focus regarding AEW right now is largely on All In at London's Wembley Stadium next month, it is only one of two big AEW events occurring within that timeframe. AEW All Out is on the calendar for Chicago's United Center only one week later. Tickets for the event went on sale this past week, and after a few days, things seem to be moving pretty well for the annual AEW Labor Day tradition.

According to WrestleTix, All Out has sold 7,621 tickets as of Monday morning, with a current capacity set up of 10,564. Furthermore, AEW has opened up more seats following the initial setup. Tickets are now available to sit in the upper levels of the United Center.

AEW All Out

Sun • Sep 03 • 6:00 PM

United Center, Chicago, IL Available Tickets => 2,943

Current Setup => 10,564

Tickets Distributed => 7,621 A bunch of new sections just added to the map including the hard cam side. pic.twitter.com/xzfmQ9byqB — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 17, 2023

All Out will be the third time AEW has run the United Center in 2023, following the first episode of "AEW Collision" on June 17 and another episode of "Collision" taking place the day before All Out — the former which spelled the return of CM Punk after his lengthy hiatus from AEW.

In addition to All Out and "Collision," AEW will be running a third show in Chicago that week, with "AEW Dynamite" scheduled to take place at the NOW Arena on its usual Wednesday. At last update, "Collision" has sold 3,603 tickets, while information for "Dynamite" has not been tallied to this point.