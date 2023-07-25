Mark Henry Praises Willow Nightingale Vs. Athena At ROH Death Before Dishonor

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry thinks that Willow Nightingale and Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena proved himself and a lot of people wrong at ROH's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view last weekend.

"Shoutout to AEW brass for allowing the women to prove they deserve to be in the main event," Henry said on "Busted Open," "and two people that are not looked at on television as the major players for women's wrestling in AEW. I mean Athena has the title but how much airtime is she getting? None!"

Henry was carried away by the two women.

"They took me on an emotional ride," he gushed.

Henry says he didn't see it coming, initially not understanding why the two women were slotted in the main event.

"And then they got out there," he explained, "from the lockup ... it was beautiful, it was poetry, it was what in wrestling I feel like more is needed. People that can work. You don't need smoke. You don't need bells, whistles. Just two good-ass wrestlers that you just say, 'Go out there and kill it,' and they did."

Nightingale was ultimately unsuccessful in her challenge against Athena, but earned Athena's respect, as the champion shook the hand of the former NJPW Strong Women's Champion after their punishing bout.

Athena gave "Busted Open" host Mickie James credit as one of many inspirations on the match.

"Thank you for making this minion!" Athena wrote in a tweet directed at the former Impact Knockouts Champion.

