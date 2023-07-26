Cody Rhodes Thinks His Wrestling Took A Backseat In AEW

Cody Rhodes was a guest on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." His time with All Elite Wrestling was brought up during the interview, in which the former AEW Executive Vice President noted how he thought that his wrestling took more of a "backseat" while he was with the company.

"I think that the wrestling took a backseat right away because I thought – my bigger mistake and this wasn't an AEW mistake, this was a Cody mistake – my biggest mistake was thinking I'll stay as good as I am in the ring only wrestling twice, three times, maybe just once a month," said Rhodes.

Rhodes added some simple advice for other wrestlers: that you have to do live events.

"[You] cannot learn how to work a live audience unless you perform in front of a live audience."

Rhodes admitted he was getting worse as were some of the "best" wrestlers in the business, because of not having live events at the time. In his run in AEW, Rhodes was out of the AEW World Heavyweight Title picture after not winning it against then-champion Chris Jericho at the Full Gear pay-per-view in 2019. In past interviews, Rhodes later noted how he regretted that creative decision. His last AEW match was on the January 26, 2022 "Dynamite: Beach Break" special. Rhodes made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 on April 2, 2022, in a match against Seth Rollins. He noted in the interview, how he felt there was a "fog of information" about him leaving AEW.

