Hulk Hogan Gets Engaged To Girlfriend After More Than A Year Of Dating

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is engaged! TMZ has reported that the pro wrestling legend got engaged last week to his girlfriend Sky Daily at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida. He told the outlet that he had been "very nervous about proposing."

The two have been a couple for over a year and a half and got together following Hogan's divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel was finalized. Daily is a Yoga Instructor and a mother of three, who Hogan told TMZ that he "fell in love with all of them." Hogan, of course, is a father himself, he has two adult children, Brooke and Nick, from his first marriage to Linda Hogan.

While Hogan is retired from in-ring action, he does still make sporadic appearances in WWE, with his most recent WWE appearance being on January 23 for "WWE Raw Is XXX" and he was the co-host of WrestleMania 37.

Wrestling Inc would like to congratulate the happy couple on their engagement.