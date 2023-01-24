Hulk Hogan And Ric Flair Appear Live On WWE Raw Is XXX

WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were two of many legends to appear on the "Raw is XXX" episode this past Monday. The special "WWE RAW" episode was to celebrate 30 years of WWE's red brand and was held in Philadelphia.

Hogan opened the show with another Hall of Famer, Jimmy Hart, with "The Hulkster" stating that "RAW" has grown by leaps and bounds since its debut three decades ago, and promises that it will grow in the next 30 years as well. Hogan also put over the Philadelphia Eagles during his short promo. Hogan's last appearance on WWE television was at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, where he was the co-host alongside Titus O'Neil.

Later on "Raw is XXX," Ric Flair made his first appearance in WWE in nearly two years to introduce his daughter and current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair.

"The Nature Boy" stated that WWE has given him the opportunity to be successful, but the greatest gift that they've given him is the chance to witness his daughter surpass his achievements. He went on to claim that Charlotte is the greatest women's champion in WWE history.

Flair has been busy inside and outside the ring since his time away from WWE. The two-time Hall of Famer accompanied his son-in-law Andrade "El Idolo" for his match against Kenny Omega at Triplemania XXIX in 2021 and later appeared on NWA's 73rd anniversary show. "The Nature Boy" then surprised many by wrestling again at the age of 73, teaming with Andrade to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and coming away victorious.

The "Raw is XXX" show also featured The Undertaker, D-Generation X, Kurt Angle, Ted DiBiase, IRS, Diamond Dallas Page, Alundra Blayze, and Ron Simmons, while Brock Lesnar also made a surprise return.