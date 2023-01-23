Brock Lesnar Returns To Attack Top Stars On WWE Raw Is XXX

It appears the saga between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is far from over.

During the closing moments of the "WWE Raw is XXX" special episode, The Beast made a timely return to take out Lashley, who was seconds away from capturing the United States Championship from Austin Theory. Lesnar initially struck Lashley with an F5, before grabbing Theory and giving the champion an F5 onto the lifeless body of Lashley! Theory got the pinfall by default to retain his title.

The show went off the air with Lesnar greeting fans at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It appears WWE could be building to Lashley vs. Lesnar III either at Saturday's Royal Rumble or at the Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18. There's also the possibility of the two behemoths colliding in the battle royal this weekend. While Lashley has declared his entry into the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, Lesnar has yet to make any such announcement. It remains to be seen if The Beast is added to the match possibly on Friday's "WWE SmackDown" go-home episode.

Lashley and Lesnar have traded one win apiece as part of their rivalry, starting with The All Mighty securing a win at last year's Royal Rumble, following which Lesnar got one back at Crown Jewel in November 2022. As such, the third match could be the one that settles the rivalry once and for all.