Seth Rollins And Full List Of Confirmed Royal Rumble Participants

The field for the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match is beginning to take shape.

On the 1/9 "WWE Raw" in Birmingham, Alabama, Seth Rollins trolled fans by walking out on crutches, seemingly selling the "knee injury" he suffered in a match against Austin Theory the previous week. However, Rollins would ultimately use the crutches as a guitar with his theme music playing in the background, which confirmed he's not dealing with a legitimate injury.

During his face-to-face confrontation with Theory, Rollins — the winner of the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble — declared his entry into this year's battle royal, immediately after Theory did the same.

"The truth is my knee is not 100 percent," Rollins said. "But it will be 100 percent just in time for me to win the Royal Rumble. And it will 100 percent in plenty of time for Seth 'Freakin' Rollins to main event WrestleMania."

Subsequently, Bobby Lashley would also announce his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

"It don't matter who is in the Royal Rumble, because I'm back!" an amped-up Lashley said after throwing Theory out of the ring. "My suspension is over and I can't wait to manhandle every superstar in the Rumble."

Besides Rollins, Theory and Lashley, the other confirmed participants for this year's Rumble include Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar and Ricochet. As such, there are 24 spots yet to be filled. Escobar and RIcochet had qualified for the battle royal by winning a pair of qualifying matches this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown."

As for the Women's Royal Rumble, both Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae declared their entry into the match on this week's "Raw," a week after Liv Morgan did the same on the blue brand show. As such, there are 27 spots yet to be filled. Ripley happens to be the odds-on favorite to win the women's battle royal.