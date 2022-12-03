First Superstar Declares For 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match

With the quiet cancellation of the WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event, we are now on the road to the 36th Royal Rumble event, which is set for January 28. While there has been plenty of speculation about the possible winner of the men's Royal Rumble match, the first confirmed participant was announced when The New Day's Kofi Kingston declared his entry into the bout on the December 2 episode of "WWE SmackDown."

The most recent episode of WWE's blue brand featured a backstage segment in which Kingston announced that he'd be the first man entered into the annual match. Kingston then got into an altercation with Imperium, which ultimately led to a non-title match against Intercontinental champion GUNTHER that saw the former WWE Champion go down in defeat.

Kingston's entry into the Royal Rumble match should not come as a surprise. The tag team wrestling specialist has competed in 13 traditional Royal Rumble matches, as well as the 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match in 2018. In many of those matches, Kingston has stood out for his ability to save himself from elimination in unique and athletic ways. The spots have become being a trope that fans look forward to each year. While his most recent Royal Rumble outing featured his first failed attempt at saving himself from elimination, Kingston's presence in the upcoming match figures to be a memorable one in one way or another. Despite never winning a Royal Rumble match, Kingston's legacy as one of the most entertaining performers in Royal Rumble history is secure.