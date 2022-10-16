WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event Cancelled

To paraphrase the band U2, all will be quiet on New Year's Day.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that WWE has canceled WWE Day 1, originally scheduled for January 1st, 2023 at the State Farms Arena in Atlanta, GA. Originally slated to be the second ever Day 1 event, the cancellation now leaves WWE with no Premium Live Events between WWE Survivor Series on November 26th and the Royal Rumble on January 28th of next year. According to Dave Meltzer, tickets had not been put on sale.

Wrestlenomics was unable to confirm a reason for the cancellation, but postulated that it could have something to do with keeping Peacock owner NBCUniversal happy. New Year's Day is the last scheduled regular season episode of NBC's Sunday presentation of the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers will be battling the Los Angeles Rams on that date. However the report also notes that, if that is the case, then three different Premium Live Events in 2021 ran against Sunday Night Football games.

Last year's initial Day 1 event, also held in Atlanta's State Farms Arena in what was touted as the beginning of a new tradition, was notable as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 on the day of the event, leading to his main event title defense against Brock Lesnar being scrapped, and Lesnar being shoehorned into that night's WWE Championship match, where Lesnar defeated Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and then-champion Big E to win his 6th WWE Championship. It was also the first major WWE event to use the "Premium Live Event" branding that has since replaced "Pay Per View."

Neither WWE Media Relations nor representatives from State Farms Arena have commented on the cancellation.