A few first-ever WWE premium live events took place or are scheduled to take place in 2022, including WWE Clash at the Castle this September and WWE Day 1 back in January. WWE announced that the latter of the two, Day 1, will return to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, for the second year in a row and takes place on — you guessed it — New Year’s Day 2023.

Though the New Year seems quite far off in the distance, the WWE Universe only has three more premium live events before Day 1 returns. These include the aforementioned Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, WWE Extreme Rules in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 8, and lastly, WWE Survivor Series in Boston on Saturday, November 26.

Last year’s Day 1 show became wildly unpredictable in the hours leading up to the pay-per-view, as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (solely the Universal Champion at the time) was reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19 and was pulled from his scheduled title defense against Brock Lesnar. WWE would instead add Lesnar to the previously scheduled fatal-4-way WWE Title match between then-champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens, making it a 5-way; despite being a last-minute addition, Lesnar would defeat the other four and become WWE Champion once more.

Other highlights from the pay-per-view included Liv Morgan getting her first significant women’s title shot against then-“Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and The Usos vs. The New Day putting on another classic for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. WWE Hall of Famer Edge also defeated The Miz with a bit of help from his returning wife, fellow-WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Full results from the inaugural WWE Day 1 event can be seen at this link.

