WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says he’s still feeling the effects of his recent bout with COVID-19. It forced Reigns to pull out of his scheduled title defense against Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day.

“It wasn’t bad in comparison,” Reigns told the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. “For me, it was mainly like a pretty good sinus infection and a bronchitis cough. A lot of chest tightness, I still feel that actually, you know, when I’m doing my conditioning, you know because we don’t wrestle quite as much and we’re doing a lot of six-mans.

“So for me, you know, I don’t have singles matches as much as I used to. I have to continue to like, really continue to push the conditioning on my own. And I’ve noticed in the last couple of weeks when I really blow myself up on the bike or running or whatever I’m doing, I can feel that tightness and a little bit of wheezing.

“So it’s definitely something serious,” Reigns continued. “Someone who’s vaccinated and boosted, it still got to me and I still felt the effects and as they weren’t as severe as they can be for some, it did hang around and linger for a while. I mean, it took me, obviously, I missed Day 1. And I tested positive a week before that and I just, it took me, we were just chasing that negative test. And then finally a few days before Smackdown the following week, I finally got that negative test and the wife let me back in.”

Roman Reigns is a fan of the San Francisco 49ers but remains coy about going out to support his favorite team.

“I still don’t like being in mass, you know, gatherings, you know,” Reigns explained. “It’s one thing when it’s my obligation as a performer, my job. And then you know, being a provider. If there was some kind of, anybody listening out there, some kind of really nice special box, you know, for us faithful, you know, who want to stay safe at the same. If not, it’ll be awesome.”

