WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been pulled from tonight’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

Reigns was kept off the recent WWE live events as a COVID-19 precautionary measure, but Fightful Select reported this evening that he will not be working tonight’s pay-per-view due to COVID-19 protocols. WWE has since confirmed the change, and that Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E.

Reigns took to Twitter to comment on being pulled, confirming that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible,” Reigns wrote.

It was noted by Fightful that WWE is set on making the WWE Title match a good one, as a make-good to fans for pulling Reigns. WWE originally had plans for a big angle in tonight’s Reigns vs. Lesnar match, to build to another match between the two at WrestleMania 38, but there’s no word now on when that angle will be happening.

Stay tuned for more and click here for our live WWE Day 1 coverage. You can see Reigns' full tweet below:

