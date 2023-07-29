Ted DiBiase On WWE Hall Of Famer Bill Watts

Despite being a second-generation professional wrestler, Ted DiBiase owes a lot of his career to Mid-South Wrestling promoter Bill Watts.

"Touche to Bill Watts ... Bill is an extremely intelligent guy," DiBiase said on the latest episode of "Everybody's Got A Pod." According to DiBiase, he learned all of the psychology of professional wrestling from Watts.

"Bill was so good," DiBiase gushed about the controversial booker. "A lot of people didn't like him, said he was like a bully, but wrestling was a different animal back then."

According to the former WWE Million Dollar Champion, he still talks with the promoter to this day and chuckles with him about the old hardships of the territory wrestling days.

"I said, 'I really appreciate all you invested in me,'" DiBiase joked. "'I just wish you would've paid me better.'"

A multi-time Mid-South North American Heavyweight Champion, DiBiase left the promotion in 1987 for the WWF, where he took on the "Million Dollar Man" character and became a main event threat to then-WWF Champion Hulk Hogan. DiBiase never won a world championship in his career, but has made peace with that fact.

"For me, the way I always looked at it was if I'm going to be a heel, I'm going to be a top guy," DiBiase explained recently, noting that due to the predetermined nature of wrestling, even a world champion isn't the end all and be all of the business. "The most important thing is being over and making the crowd hate me as much as I possibly could."