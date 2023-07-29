AEW's Kayla Sparks Reveals The Moment She's Most Proud Of In Her Wrestling Career

Since returning to wrestling in 2021, Kayla Sparks has quickly established herself as one of wrestling's top independent stars. During her ascent, Sparks has also appeared on televised programming for two of the sport's biggest companies — AEW and WWE.

Recently, "The Spice Ranger" faced former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker on the July 19 episode of "AEW Dynamite." While she's undoubtedly grateful for that opportunity, her proudest moment is a match against another former AEW Women's Champion.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Sparks explained why her September 2021 match against Thunder Rosa meant so much to her. "The Thunder Rosa match at [AEW] Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium, it opened up doors for me," she said. "And I was so grateful for Thunder Rosa for that because now, like you were saying, it's important to build yourself, your brand, be authentic, be genuine. That's what's [important] for me is connecting with the fans, connecting with the crowd, and just being true to yourself."

Outside of her match against Thunder Rosa, Sparks referenced some other big opportunities she had, which included bouts against Serena Deeb, Athena, and the aforementioned Britt Baker. In WWE, Sparks has appeared as an extra on multiple occasions, but her biggest accomplishment was when she shared a ring with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair during a six-woman tag team match on "WWE Raw."

"With WWE, it has been an honor to be on Monday Night 'Raw.' [It] was a huge accomplishment, to not be signed and l have that opportunity with three of the best women in the business today. Bianca Belair was the women's champion at the time." Sparks recalled.

