Shannon Moore On Growing Up With Matt & Jeff Hardy, Getting Hired At WCW

Former WWE and WCW Shannon Moore has recalled the time he spent with Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy during his younger years when the trio trained together in their hometown of Cameron, North Carolina.

During an appearance on "Developmentally Speaking," Moore discussed his friendship with The Hardy Boyz, which he says began in middle school. "Me and Jeff, we were inseparable," Moore said. "We become really good friends, just best friends at an early age because we went to the same middle school. They had a trampoline and their dad had a video camera, and Jeff invited me over. At that point it was TWF (Trampoline Wrestling Federation), we had the trampoline and we turned it into like a little arena. So, I was with those guys [in the early wrestling days] -– me, Matt and Jeff, and Marty Garner."

At the beginning of their training, Moore and The Hardys were simply emulating the wrestling they saw on television. As they progressed further, though, they received some added assistance from their neighbor Tracey Caddell, the father of current WWE Superstar Cameron Grimes. In addition to training with Caddell, Moore noted that Caddell also provided an actual wrestling ring for them, which was in his backyard.

Following the move to Caddell's "halfpipe skateboard ramp" shaped ring, Moore recalled practicing some lucha spots on a young Cameron Grimes, who was still a toddler at the time.