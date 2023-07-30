WWE's WHW Champ Seth Rollins Recalls Wearing Big Red Boots, Praises Becky Lynch's Style

During a recent interview with "Complex," Seth Rollins discussed his experience wearing the big red boots that he donned during the February 13 episode of "WWE Raw."

"This was special," Rollins said. "I remember the first time I saw them. I had not seen them. I know they were kind of getting hot. But I'm sitting in my hotel and [King] Troi brings in this suitcase and opens them up, pops out these Super Mario-looking things and I couldn't believe what was happening. I couldn't believe that he wanted me to wear these things. So, big red boots, man. MSCHF. They're fantastic. They made for a hell of a viral moment in Brooklyn."

Rollins was shocked to discover how functional the big boots were, noting that he didn't intend to do any physicality in them. But what he found was there was a boot lining inside, which prevented his feet from flopping around. Even more surprisingly, the extra support on the sides provided more stability than the average boot.

While the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion may have a unique wardrobe, he says his wife has an even more impressive collection.

"It really started about three years ago," Rollins noted. "I was coming off paternity leave, I wanted to do something different. My wife, Becky Lynch, her style blows mine out of the water. Her shoe game blows mine out of the water. Her closet compared to mine, her shoe closet's crazy."

Rollins believes he is the number one all-time stylish male wrestler now. And while changing his style was admittedly outside his comfort zone, Rollins reiterated that "The Visionary" gimmick is here to stay.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Complex" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.